In spite of the current global pandemic, Kate Middleton is continuing to make safely social-distanced press appearances to push forward her charity initiatives in the UK. Just yesterday, the Duchess made a special showing on the BBC Breakfast telecast to discuss the launch of Tiny Happy People, a new online initiative focused on supporting early childhood education.
The Kensington Royal Instagram account posted a few candid photos of Middleton engaging with families and children at the event. In the BTS shots, the Duchess of Cambridge appears regal and effortless in a long-sleeved polka-dot maxi dress, suede espadrilles, and a fresh summer hairstyle. Since the last time we saw her, Middleton's full and bouncy brunette hair seems noticeably more sun-kissed, with shiny golden highlights sprinkled throughout her midlengths and ends.
For Middleton, the hair colour change is subtle (her favourite kind), with the highlights appearing to be just a few shades lighter than her chestnut-brown base. Her hair actually looks to be a bit longer than it was pre-quarantine, with gradual face-framing layers blown out with a round brush for extra bounce. What can we glean from the new look? As Mandy Moore, Salma Hayek, and now Kate Middleton have proven, when it comes to changing your hair during the summer of 2020, less really can be more.