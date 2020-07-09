Haddish's explanation shouldn't have been necessary, but it does stand to shed light on the unfair pressures put on women — especially Black women — to defend their beauty choices. "As a Black woman, your hair takes a good two to three hours of your day," she said. "It's a lot of work. So I'm taking time off. I'm gonna use the same energy I would be putting into my hair and put it into my mind." The initial reaction to the actress' big chop feeds into the unfair policing of Black women's hair choices, which follow them through life, from school to the workplace. It also highlights the problematic discourse that a woman must be emotionally unstable, or somehow becomes less desirable, when she cuts her hair.