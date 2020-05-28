This Update On The Travis Scott & Rihanna Dating Rumours Just Makes Sense

Since her debut in 2005, Rihanna has been romantically linked to a number of celebrities. In that time, the multi-hyphenate has only claimed one of those men, but we know better to take her silence on her love life as a denial. Years after its occurrence, one of her rumoured flings is now being confirmed, thanks to a particularly embarrassing anecdote.
In 2015, rumours began circulating that Rihanna was dating rapper Travis Scott. The pair had met two years earlier and had collaborated in the studio for “Bitch Better Have My Money,” and sparks reportedly flew during their time together. Rihanna and Scott were seen hanging out in public in New York City, their obvious PDA fueling the gossip.
Later that year, writer Lawrence Schlossman published an interview with the “Sicko Mode” rapper for Complex. The feature followed Scott’s meteoric rise in the hip hop world but also touched on his personal life — specifically on his close relationship with Rihanna. Schlossman wrote about the stars’ connection, essentially breaking the news that Rihanna and Scott were an item.
Years later, the journalist revealed that the story had strained the relationship between Scott and the outlet because he had been asked not to share those intimate details for a big reason: Rihanna would be embarrassed.
“It’s not because he’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I’m smashing Rihanna’,” Schlossman said on a recent episode of his podcast Throwing Fits. “It’s because Rihanna’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone that I’m smashing Travis Scott, please.’ [It’s] obviously embarrassing as fuck.” Ouch.
If it makes Scott feel any better, the superstar has been equally tightlipped about almost every other rumoured relationship she's ever been in. Following her public breakup with Brown in 2009, Rihanna has kept the details of her love life on the low, especially if they involve another A-lister; Drake, A$AP Rocky, Shia LaBeouf, and even Leonardo DiCaprio weren't ever claimed either. And Scott bounced back after things ended with the bad gal, famously dating Kylie Jenner and having a child with her.
All's well that ends well, but damn. I know that hurt.
