In A Rare Statement, Kate Middleton Slams Article About Royal Rumors & Meghan Markle

Kensington Palace is refuting an article about Kate Middleton published in the U.K. magazine Tatler . The piece details the Duchess's new post-Megxit life, which reportedly includes increased duties. It also supports the frequent rumours that there was tension between Middleton and Meghan Markle , citing an incident at Markle's wedding rehearsal and her and husband Prince William's reaction to Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step back from their duties as senior royals . In a statement, per Entertainment Tonight , Kensington Palace dismissed the story as containing "a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," but Tatler is standing by its reporting.