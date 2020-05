Gisele Bündchen Just Gave Her Daughter The Cutest At-Home Haircut

Like many other celebrities, the Brady-Bündchen crew seems to have found a silver lining in quarantine: increased family time. Since the former New England Patriots quarterback was recently traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the couple has since relocated to Florida, and they're reportedly renting Derek Jeter's waterfront mansion . From the looks of the open-air patio turned hair salon — with Bündchen in flip-flops and cutoff jeans with sun-bleached highlights of her own, and the ocean waves crashing in the background — it certainly looks like a pretty ideal spot to be sheltering in place.