Here’s What You Would’ve Seen On The Met Gala Red Carpet Last Night

In most situations, canceling an event with six week’s notice is more than enough time to halt preparations before too much effort has been made. The Met Gala, however, isn’t one of those situations. So even though no red carpet was rolled out last night, many A-listers are taking to Instagram to share details about the looks they would’ve sported, if not for COVID-19. Because, of course, they had it planned out already. Wouldn’t you?