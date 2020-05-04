Celebrities Are Reliving The Met Gala On Instagram This Year

We've all had to make sacrifices during quarantine. For people like you and me, it's birthday parties and yeast. For celebrities, it's the Met Gala. Same thing.
Today would have been the 2020 Met Gala, the annual Vogue celebration, that was indefinitely postponed due to restrictions placed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The event was previously cancelled in 1963 after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy as well as in 2002 after 9/11.
However, celebrities are making lemonade out of pandemic lemons. Typically, after showing off their themed get-ups on the red carpet, the most A-list of celebrities would swarm the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a mysterious, photo-free night of fashion and smoking in bathrooms. In an attempt to still salvage some of the festivities, stars are posting their favorite throwbacks on Instagram.
You wouldn't be able to swing a cat at the Met Gala without hitting a Kardashian-Jenner, which is why Kim's Instagram Story had a whole segment dedicated to her past looks, but she wasn't the only member of the family to reminisce. Somehow, even in quarantine, it feels like the celebs are partying without us.
For those also disappointed about the loss of the Met Gala, think about it: seeing pictures on Instagram is about as close as us normal people would get to it anyways. As far as I'm concerned, #MetMonday is alive and well.