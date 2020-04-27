Stormi Crashed Travis Scott’s Live Performance & Stole The Show

Being stuck in the house doesn’t mean that you can’t still party — just ask the millions of people who gathered online to attend a massive online concert put on by Travis Scott.
Yesterday, over 12 million gamers logged on to their Fortnite accounts to experience a psychedelic performance from the Houston rapper. Scott teamed up with Epic Games to make a cameo in the popular video game, appearing in-game as a giant, superpowered version of himself.
Avid Fortnite players were thrilled to be part of the experience, and it looked so exciting that even Stormi had to join in on the fun. His daughter Stormi, who he co-parents with Kylie Jenner, was watching Scott as he streamed the gameplay. Stormi grabbed his Playstation 4 controller and got to work.
Advertisement
Travis Scott x Stormi in fortnite live pic.twitter.com/QLp0QUgsbO— Travix Scott (@travix_scott) April 23, 2020
Stormi took over Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert last night 🤣🎮 pic.twitter.com/dAeAD79gXk— SOHH (@sohh) April 24, 2020
Two-year-old Stormi was a sight to behold on Scott’s Instagram story, eyes trained on the TV screen. “Stormi took over,” captioned her father. “Be back one sec.”
With a little help from Stormi, the rapper’s Fortnite performance broke the record for attendance of an in-game event. Scott and Jenner might have a future gamer on their hands.
Advertisement