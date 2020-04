7 Jewelry Trends Perfect For Zooming

Don’t worry, though, the colourful, mood-enhancing jewelry you fell hard for last summer will, indeed, come back in style. After all, who doesn’t need a little bit of light-hearted, kitschy fun to accessorize with right now? “On a personal level, I want colour,” said co-founder of Miami-based jewelry brand éliou Cristy Mantilla. “We saw so much minimalism over the past few seasons, a style theme I've always appreciated deeply, but right now I think I need some life.” Mantilla believes that jewelry is essential right now. “With all of these rapid changes, people are focusing on comfort more than anything else, but jewelry is the last bit of normality that we have. Jewelry has invariably been our star act when getting dressed and this has not changed since the start of quarantine. It makes us feel like we're ‘dressed up’ without actually dressing up.”