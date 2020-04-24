Glossier Just Launched Its First Hand Cream With A Powerful Campaign

With the ethos of forming connections through beauty always close to the company's heart, Weiss added that the first round of Hand Cream units would be donated directly to health-care workers. "For the nurses and doctors who are gathering every day to care for patients, it makes sense to get Hand Cream to them first," Weiss explained. "We’ll be donating the first 10,000 units of Hand Cream to healthcare workers in the U.S., Glossier's home base."