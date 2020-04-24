Glossier Just Launched Its First Hand Cream With A Powerful Campaign

The medical professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are washing and sanitizing their hands countless times a day, leaving their palms and cuticles dry, cracked, and even bloodied. Understandably, hand creams are among the most-requested beauty products for nurses and providers working directly with COVID-19 patients.
We've seen many beauty brands step up to help support these brave essential workers where they can, but Glossier is doing one better: launching the brand's first-ever hand cream and donating its first 10,000 tubes to the health-care workers most in need.
"One of the most frequent requests we’ve received during this time is for a hand cream," Glossier's founder and CEO, Emily Weiss, wrote in a statement made last week announcing the launch. "As it happens, our community has been asking the same thing: We’ve been working on Glossier Hand Cream for nearly two years, and have been so excited to bring it into the world this spring. We designed Hand Cream with connection and community in mind — over the years, we’ve heard so many stories about strangers talking, even becoming friends, because they spotted someone using Balm Dotcom in the wild, and we had hoped that Hand Cream might also inspire connection through beauty."
With the ethos of forming connections through beauty always close to the company's heart, Weiss added that the first round of Hand Cream units would be donated directly to health-care workers. "For the nurses and doctors who are gathering every day to care for patients, it makes sense to get Hand Cream to them first," Weiss explained. "We’ll be donating the first 10,000 units of Hand Cream to healthcare workers in the U.S., Glossier's home base."
According to the brand's most recent update, the initial 10,000 units of the hand cream had already been claimed by verified health workers within just a few hours of the announcement. However, that's not to say that more donations won't be forthcoming.
Plus, for all non-essential workers, a hand lotion can help foster comfort and connection during this time of isolation, when FaceTime waves replace hugs. "Our hands are a conduit for connection, helping us to create moments of joy and comfort through waves, hugs, and handwritten notes," the brand captioned the Glossier Hand Cream campaign clip — inspiring us to buy two pods, and send one to mom.
