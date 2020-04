Glossier Just Launched Its First Hand Cream With A Powerful Campaign

"One of the most frequent requests we’ve received during this time is for a hand cream," Glossier's founder and CEO, Emily Weiss, wrote in a statement made last week announcing the launch . "As it happens, our community has been asking the same thing: We’ve been working on Glossier Hand Cream for nearly two years, and have been so excited to bring it into the world this spring. We designed Hand Cream with connection and community in mind — over the years, we’ve heard so many stories about strangers talking, even becoming friends, because they spotted someone using Balm Dotcom in the wild, and we had hoped that Hand Cream might also inspire connection through beauty."