Kate Beckinsale Hits Back At Commenter Who Questions Her Rumoured Relationship

One way Kate Beckinsale is spending her time in social isolation due to the coronavirus? Clapping back at trolls on her Instagram account.
On Monday, Beckinsale posted a video of her cat ignoring the command to go into a taped up white square in the centre of the room.
“Very much did not go as planned,” she wrote. “Please tell me if this worked for you and WHY MY CAT IS BROKEN.”
This cute animal video did not deter a commenter from posting a not-so-nice message about Beckinsale’s personal life. They wrote:
“Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere,” seemingly referring to Beckinsale’s rumoured relationship with Canadian musician Goody Grace.
Beckinsale, however, was not going to just let the comment slide.
“Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate,” Beckinsale shot back, likely because the commenter meant to write “boy toy” instead.
Beckinsale and Grace were photographed hanging out together earlier in April, making some speculate that they are a new couple. The singer, 22, is friends with Machine Gun Kelly, whom Beckinsale was spotted hanging out with after the Golden Globes earlier this year. Machine Gun Kelly just so happens to be best friends with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, whom he starred with in Big Time Adolescence and The Dirt. Davidson, as anyone who witnessed their very public hockey game makeout can attest, is the ex-boyfriend of Beckinsale, having begun their romance at the 2019 Golden Globes.
Thus far, Beckinsale has not posted about Grace on her social media. Her most recent post on Instagram encouraged fans in need to receive free bottled water from VOSS.
My friends at VOSS will be providing care packages consisting of bottles of VOSS water (like this one) to those of you in need at this time.Head over to @vossworld to see how you can receive one if you are in need. Tell them I sent you.Let's all do our part and keep each other safe and healthy.💕We’ll get through this together. PS Clive is having tap
Though she has yet to comment on the rumours about her and Grace, she did previously admit to not loving the attention she received while dating Davidson, who, like Grace, is in his 20s.
"I’m surprised by the interest. I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief,” Beckinsale told The Los Angeles Times. “It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to.”
