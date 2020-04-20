Harry & Meghan Don Protective Face Masks As They Volunteer In Los Angeles

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the couple was volunteering with Project Angel Food to deliver meals throughout the Los Angeles community. Now, the Daily Mail has published new photos of Meghan and Harry's latest philanthropic efforts, with the ex-senior royals donning face masks, per Los Angeles County’s new requirement on wearing face coverings that went into effect on Wednesday, April 15.
Meghan and Harry are following in the footsteps of other celebs that have been seen out in face masks such as Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Reese Witherspoon.
While L.A. County doesn’t require residents to wear face masks while walking outside, out of an abundance of caution, Meghan and Harry are covering their faces to protect themselves and those they're bringing food to from contracting COVID-19.
Project Angel Food is a nonprofit organization that “prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness, bringing comfort and hope every day.”
“They were extremely down to earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, told People. “They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients — they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation. Their goal was really to just honour our chefs and staff and volunteers by being of service.”
Despite the pandemic, it seems like Meghan and Harry are adjusting to life on the West Coast just fine.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
