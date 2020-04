Dr. Phil's statements seemed to allude to the fact that economic gain and letting people out of their homes should take precedence as mass deaths happen for a number of reasons all the time in the U.S. On top of that, he discussed the "mental toll" that this is taking on people, and why they must be allowed to leave their houses. This was in contrast with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who explained on Fox News why it's so important to be as cautious as possible about ending shutdowns. Fauci is among a number of public health officials, including doctors and epidemiologists, who have explicitly said that America needs to take this pandemic seriously , and prioritize remaining inside to beat the virus over frustrations around these restrictions.