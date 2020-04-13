We Demand To See The Real Quarantine Haircut Cassie Randolph Gave Colton Underwood

Another day in quarantine means another day that a celeb’s hair is getting chopped off. And the latest one to face the clippers is former Bachelor Colton Underwood, who documented getting his new cut on Instagram.
“You’re scared of the trimmers,” Underwood said as his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, prepared to cut his hair in the video. “This is not going to go well for me.”
Underwood decided to prank a very focused Randolph during the haircut by fake-yelping in pain when she finally raised the clippers to the back of his head. In turn, Randolph jumped back afraid she had hurt him, and upon realizing that Underwood was messing with her, she gave him the cut of his life. Or did she?
“I let @cassierandolph cut my hair... safe to say she won this battle and I will be wearing a hat for awhile,” Underwood wrote in the caption of the post. A swipe over revealed a Benjamin Button-style haircut, along with a clip of The Office’s Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) asking, “Why are you the way you are?”
But as commenters pointed out, the after picture of Underwood looked a little too awful to be true. Almost like it was Photoshopped. So what does the real haircut look like, Colton? Did Cassie really cut off all your hair or is she secretly a styling expert?
In March, Underwood announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and urged followers to practice social distancing. Since then, Underwood, Randolph, and her family have been self-quarantining at her parents’ house in California. He recently thanked them for taking care of him, noting that he's “probably the most high-maintenance patient.”
“[Cassie’s] family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together,” Underwood wrote. “I have made a full recovery from the coronavirus and we managed to keep the entire family healthy as well.”
