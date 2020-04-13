Don’t Ask Rihanna About R9 & New Music — She’s Got Bigger Plans Right Now

Word to the wise: if you find yourself wanting to ask Rihanna when her next album is dropping, don’t. She’s a little busy right now trying to save the world, she revealed on Instagram Live Friday.
"If one of y'all motherfuckers asks me about the album one more time when I'm trying to save the world, unlike y'all president," Rihanna said, taking a shot at U.S. President Donald Trump’s leadership (or lack thereof) amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This isn’t just lip service either. Rihanna is truly out here doing work, work, work, work, work.
In March, Rihanna’s nonprofit, the Clara Lionel Foundation, donated $5 million USD to COVID-19 relief efforts, working with partners including Feeding America and the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, among others. The Grammy winner has also teamed up with Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, to fund a $4 million USD grant to help victims of domestic violence in Los Angeles.
“When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives,” Rihanna’s foundation shared in an official statement. “It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come.”
Now, that doesn’t mean that a new album isn’t at the end of this pandemic tunnel. In May, Rihanna told British Vogue that she was "very aggressively working on music." So, it’s coming everybody, dang.
So in summary, just in case your mamas didn’t tell you or Rihanna’s words didn’t translate well: patience is a virtue.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
