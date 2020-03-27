Gwen Stefani Gave Blake Shelton A Haircut — & You Have To See It

With salons and spas closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, celebrities have been leaning into their own beauty skills in self quarantine — and providing a much-needed moment of levity for the rest of us. From Pink's drunk botched buzz to Elle Fanning's strawberry shortcut strands, celebs are sharing their new at-home routines for the masses — and country star Blake Shelton is the latest to jump on board.
Last week, Shelton announced that he was using this time to bring back his long-gone ‘90's mullet hairstyle. “With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some shit like that," Shelton wrote on Twitter. "Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned..."
With Stefani's help, the pair took his throwback hairstyle “to the next level” by shaving stripes into the side of his head. In a new video that Shelton posted on Twitter, you can see Stefani running her fingers through his longer hair.
Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020
The hair experiment is just one of the ways the pair are keeping themselves busy and entertained while isolating at home. Recently, they also posed together in camouflage outfits and Crocs. “Our first quarantine photo shoot... should’ve been the Nobody But You cover... Damn it!” Shelton wrote.
Of course, the Great Mullet Decision of 2020 wasn’t simply spontaneous — it’s actually something that Shelton has been wanting to do for a while. In 2017, when Shelton won the title of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, he said in his interview that it was finally time to bring the mullet back.
“When I think of sexy, I think of my heroes and Billy Ray Cyrus was one of them. With this new power that has been bestowed on me, I can bring the mullet back which makes it okay for any of us to have them,” he said. Now's as good a time as ever to make good on his promise.
