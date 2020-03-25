Like many of us who are lucky enough to work from home right now, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is still adjusting to her new daily routine while being isolated during the coronavirus pandemic. The TV personality has been taking to social media to document her at-home escapades, including Peloton workouts and family TikTok videos.
But there's one surprising aspect of Richards' daily regimen that hasn't changed because of social distancing: She's been colouring her own hair at home since she started going grey at 25. Yesterday, Richards walked her Instagram audience through her root touch-up process, and shared the products she uses and the tips and tricks she swears by for when you can't make it to the salon. What's more, Richards doesn’t use any fancy colours or products — she uses Clairol's Root Touch-Up Permanent Hair Colour Kit, which is available for $9.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart.
"Very exciting activity of the day," Richards said on her Instagram Story as she began her hair-colour maintenance routine. "I inherited getting grey hair early," she explained. "My dad was completely grey by the time he was 40. I started getting grey hairs when I was 25, probably because I worry so much." She also noted that she locks her husband, Mauricio Umansky, out of the bathroom while she does her hair because it’s “not a good look” for him to see.
Richards told Page Six Style that she grew up watching her mom colour her own hair, so it’s totally normal for her to do now as an adult. “Plus it’s easy and saves me time — and money," she said. "I don’t want to feel like I’m falling apart during this time of uncertainty. Trying to feel and look my best — within reason — helps me psychologically.”
