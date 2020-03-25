"Very exciting activity of the day," Richards said on her Instagram Story as she began her hair-colour maintenance routine. "I inherited getting grey hair early," she explained. "My dad was completely grey by the time he was 40. I started getting grey hairs when I was 25, probably because I worry so much." She also noted that she locks her husband, Mauricio Umansky, out of the bathroom while she does her hair because it’s “not a good look” for him to see.