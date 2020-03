But there's one surprising aspect of Richards' daily regimen that hasn't changed because of social distancing: She's been colouring her own hair at home since she started going grey at 25. Yesterday, Richards walked her Instagram audience through her root touch-up process, and shared the products she uses and the tips and tricks she swears by for when you can't make it to the salon . What's more, Richards doesn’t use any fancy colours or products — she uses Clairol's Root Touch-Up Permanent Hair Colour Kit , which is available for $9.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart.