If You’re Feeling Lonely, Let These Celebrities Read You Audiobooks

Maybe you're trying to keep the current strain off of delivery workers by switching from paper books to audio ones. Maybe you're social distancing alone and need some background noise right now. Maybe you just need a distraction of any kind. Whatever the case, if you find yourself longing for the sounds of someone, anyone talking, it might as well be a celebrity, right? And yes, they're all doing live streams on Instagram, but that medium is the definition of chaotic. If you’re looking for some more soothing sounds, ones that might actually allow you to unplug and escape for a while, there are a ton of audiobooks read by celebrities that are just sitting there waiting for you to find them. Your favourite celebrity reading a classic book or a new favourite could definitely be the huge mood boost you need right now.