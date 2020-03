Social Distancing Has Turned Me Back Into A Tween

Before the COVID-19 pandemic drove us into our homes, there was no need to group watch our favourite movies and shows with our friends via a Netflix Party plug-in or Google Hangouts video chat. That was time that could be better spent at brunch, workout classes, live music shows, or actually going into the office. There’s no need to share a Zoom group photo on Twitter when you can drive to a loved one’s home to cook dinner or jump on a train to your favourite happy hour. That ease of socialization is on pause right now, much like it was when an honest response to a hangout request was, “Sorry, my mom said no.”