Proof That Grace VanderWaal Is A Real-Life Stargirl

At just 12, Grace VanderWaal became a viral sensation by performing an original song on America's Got Talent. Shortly after, her audition video hit Youtube and skyrocketed to over 100 million views. Simon Cowell called her "the next Taylor Swift" and she later went on to win the entire talent competition.
Four years later, the now 16-year-old is broadening her reach with a lead role in Disney's Stargirl, a film adaptation of the YA novel by Jerry Spinelli. The basic storyline: A coming of age love story between a shy teenage boy and a quirky, misunderstood girl, played by VanderWaal. With the movie dropping on Disney+ tomorrow, March 13th, Hollywood is buzzing about the up-and-comer — and for good reason. Talent aside, she's as charmingly eccentric as her new on-screen persona, which is often seen in her nail polish, hair accessories, and more.
Check out her full beauty evolution, from AGT to Disney star, ahead.