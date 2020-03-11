Ziv testified about the complex layers of trauma and fear a rape victim navigates, explaining, “Why women continue to have contact with the perpetrator include the fact that as devastating as sexual assault is, most individuals think, ‘I can put it behind me and move on with my life and put it in a box… I don’t want it to get worse. I don’t want this individual who sexually assaulted me to ruin my reputation, to tell people, to ruin my job opportunities… I can handle this physical trauma, but god forbid they ruin the rest of my life.'”