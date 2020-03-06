Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Never Posts Photos Of Her & Ryan Gosling Online

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been a couple for nearly a decade now, but Mendes revealed that she wants to keep their relationship as private as possible in a recent response to a fan on Instagram.
Mendes, who shares two daughters with Gosling, posted a photo from her New York & Company campaign to the social media platform. A fan commented on how happy she was for Mendes to share her life with fans, and teased that she “wouldn’t mind” a photo of Gosling on occasion. Mendes responded, saying that while she loves using Instagram as it provides a “constant connection with [other] women,” there’s one line she won’t cross.
“As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that),” Mendes explained. “My man and my kids are private. That’s important to me so thanks for getting that.”
Mendes and Gosling met on the set of their 2013 film The Place Beyond the Pines. Though Mendes has never posted a photo of Gosling to her Instagram, last June, she shared a scene from the film, which featured her and Gosling’s characters parenting their baby. In real life, Mendes gave birth to the pair’s first daughter Esmeralda (whose name was inspired by the character from the Victor Hugo novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame) in 2014 and their second child Amada in 2016.
Though sharing on social media isn’t her thing, Mendes gushed over her partner Gosling in an October 2019 interview on the Kelly Clarkson Show. When Clarkson pulled up a photo of the couple, apparently trying to avoid eye contact on the red carpet, Mendes laughed.
“Oh my God, that’s so old. That’s literally me going like ‘I’m not in love with him. I’m not in love with him.’ Because I was trying to be professional,” Mendes joked to Clarkson.
