Jessica Biel Just Set Those Justin Timberlake Rumours Straight

For those curious about the state of the Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake union following Timberlake’s hand-holding debacle, some news: Biel and Timberlake are still very much a thing.
In November of 2019, a video surfaced of Timberlake holding hands with Alicia Wainwright, his co-star on the upcoming film Palmer. Public dragging of Timberlake commenced. Soon after, Timberlake addressed the cheating speculation on social media, saying that while he drank too much that night, leading to a “lapse in judgment,” nothing happened between him and Wainwright.
“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he wrote on Instagram.
Thus far, things have seemingly gone back to normal between Biel and Timberlake, with Biel posting about Timberlake and their son Silas for Valentine's Day and sharing a photo of the two kissing on Timberlake's birthday in January. Then, just this week, Biel was spotted by paparazzi without her wedding ring, leading to further questions about the state of their relationship.
The answer to those questions, however, is that all is well. Yesterday, March 3, marked Biel’s 38th birthday, which she celebrated in pajamas with a gorgeous cake presented to her by husband Timberlake.
“Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas,” she wrote on Instagram. “I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing.”
Photos in the slideshow include other cozy moments from Biel’s birthday dinner.
Timberlake sent his own birthday well-wishes to Biel on social media, while also sharing some information we definitely did not need to know about his occasional body odour.
“Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life... A new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can’t wait to share many more of these with you,” he wrote. “Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you.”
Whatever narrative paparazzi photos are telling about their relationship, it seems like Biel and Timberlake are ready to change it, one Instagram post at a time.
