I Got Transformed Into Awkwafina — & This Is What I Looked Like

It’s been a major year for Awkwafina, and it’s only just begun. The 31-year-old performer, who got her start rapping on YouTube out of her home in Queens, NY, now has a Golden Globe under her belt and continues to generate buzz with each of her groundbreaking performances. From quirky Peik Lin in Crazy Rich Asians to relatable Billi in The Farewell, every one of her characters shows yet another side of Nora Lum (Awkwafina's given name).
In this episode of Beauty Evolution, I'm recreating three of my favourite looks from the star. The first is from her breakout role as Constance in Ocean’s 8. The simple and casual look — long hair with an orange beanie and no makeup — is fitting of her character, a low-key street hustler who steals every scene.
Advertisement
For the second look, I transformed into the unmistakable Peik Lin from Crazy Rich Asians. Her signature blonde bob combined with her wild wardrobe and goofy personality makes her one of the most memorable characters in the film.
I ended on a glamorous red carpet look from the 2019 Academy Awards, when Awkwafina wore a middle part with long, loose waves, soft smoky eyes, and a power suit.
With the recent debut of her new Comedy Central show, Nora From Queens, I'm excited to see what's next for this star — including the looks I can copy for myself. Press play above to watch the entire makeover go down.
Advertisement