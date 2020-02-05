North West Crashed Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Interview To Share An Important Update

I don't even think I could be an adult in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's house, let alone a kid, but 6-year-old North West doesn't have any complaints. The famous parents sat down for with Architectural Digest to quiz each other on camera about their abode, but they were interrupted by North, who has her own thoughts about their living situation, and ended up revealing just how wild it is to be a kid in Kimye's world.
"What was the inspiration behind the design of our house?" Kardashian asks West before North comes hurdling into frame. "We're in the middle of an interview!"
North then crawls over both her mom and dad before pulling up her own stool to give her two cents.
"This is really good," she says after positioning herself directly in the middle of the shot.
They try to proceed with the interview as normal, but it's The North Show now. She answers questions meant for her mom and dad with "I don't know" and makes requests, like asking for her parents to replace their normal stairs with "bumpy stairs," whatever those are. (Kanye agrees.)
When it finally really is her turn to answer a question, she has a lot to say. When asked what she likes to do at their house, she says everything from hallway dance competitions to gymnastics to playing piano to, simply, finding "huuuuuuuge crystals."
Then, just as swiftly as she barreled in, she scurries off to go find her friend Hayden, leaving Kardashian and West in peace once more. The whole time, all I can think about is how many scuffs and stains a child with that much energy must leave all over the pristinely minimalist house. There must be a closet where they keep all their off-brand toys and aesthetically unappealing necessities — maybe that's where the "bumpy stairs" are hiding.
