Next In Fashion‘s Tan France & Alexa Chung Don’t Know; Don’t Care What TikTok Is

AC: “We're giving [designers] this money to help set up their own brand and also the ability to be sold on Net-a-Porter. That kind of sets the tone and might answer your question in that since the revolution of social media and online shopping, it's a different ballgame. It's no longer going to a destination perusing the racks. In turn, clothes have changed. The way that we interact with style has changed. It's about individualism, but at the same time things can become homogenized faster because the more likes it gets, [the more] it spreads out. I think we cycle through trends at a faster rate. What do you have to do to be a modern designer? You have to be able to understand the business is a 360-degree situation; it's no longer just about the art of creativity. It's also about having a good business head because there's so many people vying for that position. And I think something that was amazing about social media is that it kind of democratized fashion in a way and it gave everyone a portal to their industry. However, it also flooded the market with so many different voices in the room. Now to cut through, you have to do something that's really strong, or really has a point of view or is super authentic essentially.”