Eva Mendes Just Debuted Her Shortest Haircut In Years

For a Hollywood actress, Eva Mendes doesn't have much of a public presence — and that's not a coincidence. The mother of two and fashion designer for New York & Co. is steadfast in her commitment to privacy, avoiding interviews, red-carpet events, and any L.A. hotspots where paparazzi may be lurking.
By design, we don't know much about the 45-year-old's personal life — but this weekend, the ever-elusive celebrity gave her fans a little peek into what she's been up to lately. The star took to Instagram to share a big 2020 update in the form of a new-year haircut, showing her signature long waves cropped into a chic blunt lob.
In the short clip, Mendes flips her freshly-chopped lob for the camera. She's styled it with an olive-green velvet headband, paired perfectly with her chunky gold hoops and a patterned blazer from her own collection.
Mendes gave credit to her hairstylist Giannandrea, who posted the same post-chop video on his Instagram feed with a little more background on how it came to fruition. "I was stunned when she asked me to [cut her hair]," he wrote in the caption. "And here she’s all chic, a modern designer business woman and cool mama." Our thoughts exactly.
