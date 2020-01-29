Brie & Nikki Bella Announced They’re Both Pregnant, Of Course

This truly takes "twinning" to a whole new level. Brie and Nikki Bella, former WWE wrestlers and stars of E!'s Total Bellas, just revealed to People that not only are they both pregnant, they're also due less than two weeks apart.
This will be the second child for Brie and husband Daniel Bryan, who both share 2-year-old Birdie. For Nikki, however, this pregnancy comes after her public split from John Cena. She's now engaged to Dancing with the Stars' Artem Chigvintsev.
“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told the outlet. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”
“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki added. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”
Brie learned of her pregnancy first, over Thanksgiving while in France with Chigvintsev's family. It wasn't long after that Nikki started having a "feeling" that she was in the same boat.
“I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet,” she explained “And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’"
But it was more than vibes. While the two haven't revealed their exact due dates, they said they're only a week and a half apart.
"It’s actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms," Brie said. "So we’ve been super nauseous."
For Nikki, however, this journey to motherhood is definitely informed by her past break-up. The whole thing went down on her TV show, and back in October she said she was nervous to dive into a public relationship again.
"I’ll admit, having a public breakup can scar you," she told reporters at the 2nd Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards. "It scarred me a lot and that’s why at times, I’ll post [photos with] Artem and then I won’t for a while. It scared me about marriage, it scared me about kids."
Luckily, Nikki now has Brie along with her for this journey. If they both also end up having twins, then that's it: Twin energy is real and I'm powerless to its will.
