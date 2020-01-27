Lizzo always slays the style game no matter the occasion. And this year’s Grammy Awards are truly no different. Nominated for eight awards tonight — more than any other artist — the “Truth Hurts” singer arrived looking like a literal angel in a white, sparkling Versace gown. Featuring a high slit and a train, the star was also decked out in a white fur shawl. For accessories, she went with a double diamond necklace and strappy white heels. The only thing missing? A glowing halo.
“The inspo was ‘iconic status,'” the star’s stylist Marko Monroe told Page Six Style ahead of the event. “I was thinking about the powerful, iconic women who have come before her, and the imagery they’ve relayed when it comes to glamour — of course, with a little Lizzo twist. If you’re a pop culture history lover, you’ll understand the influences.” Whether she’s wearing a harness or dressed as a tree, Lizzo always looks iconic.
“We always try to give you sexy,” Monroe told Page Six. “She’s sexy, so we have to make that a priority in anything we do. It’s our top priority. And she’s got such a huge personality, so it’s important that her style is reflective of that — and that it’s fun!” Lizzo is also set to perform at the Grammys, and there’s no telling what she’ll rock for the big moment. We can't wait.
Advertisement