All About The Masturbation Technique In The Goop Lab

“You have to look at a vulva, and several of them, to know that there’s a range,” Ross tells Refinery29. “There’s no way to just explain it, you’ve got to see.” And so The Goop Lab shows several different vulvas onscreen — a scene Ross tells Refinery29 she was worried would get cut. “I thought, It might make it through Goop, but it will never make it through Netflix,” she says. If you see only one vulva, “then that becomes the ideal,” Ross explains. And Paltrow was on board with this plan: “She was like, ‘We need more vulvas!’ I was Team Gwyneth from then on,” Ross says.