All About The Masturbation Technique In The Goop Lab

The Goop Lab episode begins with a discussion about vulvas — not just vaginas, as Dodson teaches Paltrow. (“The vagina is the birth canal only. You want to talk about the vulva, which is the clitoris and the inner lips and all that good shit around it.”) Vulvas are so much more varied than what we see in porn — which Dodson and Ross say promotes an ideal of small, pink labia. “That’s why women come in and they’re like, ‘There’s something wrong, I’ve got dark inner lips , or they’re not symmetrical,’” Ross explains in the episode. The answer to this shame: Look at your vulva in a mirror, and look at other people's vulvas.