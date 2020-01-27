Billie Eilish’s Technicolour Hair Evolution Deserves Its Own Award

Billie Eilish is just 18, but in her short time in the music industry she's already experienced chart-topping stardom. From being named Apple Music's Global Artist of the Year to her six nominations at the 2020 Grammys, the "Bad Guy" singer has quickly become a household name.
But Eilish's career accolades aren't the only things she's known for. Whether she's experimenting with different shades of blue or surprising fans with a make-under, her ever-changing hair has earned its own version of fame.
With her signature look of neon green roots going strong tonight, we're looking back at her vibrant hair evolution. Check it out, ahead.