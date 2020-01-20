The Cutest Couples At The 2020 SAG Awards

Actors love actors, and that's why the Screen Actors Guild Awards exist: for actors to honour each other publicly for the world (ie: non-famous people) to see.
The SAG Awards are also about actors that are in love with actors, which means the show's red carpet is full of dazzling couples, cheesing for the camera. And, for the record, it's okay if you're just watching the award show to see the beautiful dresses, sharp tuxes, and picture-perfect couples — just as long as you're rooting for Parasite to win.
And if you were wondering which show appears to have love potion at craft service, it's Stranger Things.