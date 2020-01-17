Florence Pugh is quickly becoming one of our favourite stars — not just for her excellent acting in films like Midsommar and Little Women (which earned her an Oscar nomination), but for her spot-on style. Let’s recap some of her recent best looks: For the Little Women world premiere in December, she wore a mini blue Valentino gown that seemed to be a subtle nod to her character Amy March’s affinity for blue. Not long after, she rocked a pink gingham body-hugging number while promoting the movie in London. Then she stunned us all with a twinkling custom Prada dress she wore to the Golden Globes. It literally took our breath away.
If you already follow Florence on Instagram, you know she’s not afraid to be herself (for example, she likes to share selfies featuring a variety of funny faces). And her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray seems to be translating Florence’s talent with a style that radiates her self-confidence. For a 24-year-old who has only just launched an acting career, it’s safe to say that Florence is seriously killing it.
We were not at all shocked to see how confident and cool she looked for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. But that doesn’t mean we weren’t freaking out about the outfit. Wearing a gold, copper, and turquoise striped sequin slip dress with a high slit (it’s by British brand Galvan), paired with simple gold heels and of course, tiny sunglasses, Florence captured the exact mood we want to embody in 2020: self-assured and straight up dazzling, even in the daytime.
Galvan seems like the perfect brand for this moment in Pugh's career. It was founded in 2014 by four women working in the fashion industry and art world. Balancing elegance and with low-key cool, their garments are an ideal choice for women like Florence who know exactly what they stand for.
