Florence Pugh is quickly becoming one of our favourite stars — not just for her excellent acting in films like Midsommar and Little Women (which earned her an Oscar nomination), but for her spot-on style. Let’s recap some of her recent best looks: For the Little Women world premiere in December, she wore a mini blue Valentino gown that seemed to be a subtle nod to her character Amy March’s affinity for blue. Not long after, she rocked a pink gingham body-hugging number while promoting the movie in London. Then she stunned us all with a twinkling custom Prada dress she wore to the Golden Globes. It literally took our breath away.