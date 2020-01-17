Story from Entertainment

The Bachelorette‘s Luke P. Seems To Have Moved On With…Justin Bieber’s Ex?

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: ABC/John Fleenor.
Luke Parker may have been extremely unlucky in love on last season of The Bachelorette thanks to his slut-shaming and possessiveness towards Hannah Brown, but the 24-year old appears to be finding a second chance IRL with someone who actually makes a lot of sense. According to photos on Instagram, he and Caitlin Beadles, who dated Justin Bieber for a year in 2008 and was a guest at his wedding, have hung out a few times these past couple months, and a source told Us Weekly that they are indeed getting to know each other, but no one has given the other a rose just yet.
“Caitlin and Luke have been spending a lot of time together, but at this point, they’re not officially dating,” the source explained. “They care about the same things, specifically family and faith.”
Beadles was Bieber's first girlfriend and, similar to Parker, is religious and very open about her faith online.
Parker posted their first photo together in November when the two attended Cirque Du Soleil in Atlanta, GA.
Then in December, the two attended an event for Canopy Life, a foundation for children in Kenya.
Most recently, the two attended a religious conference, and later went ice-skating, posing for several very couple-y pictures.
But despite all this Insta-love, it's still apparently early days.
"They like each other and want to progress slowly and see where it goes, but nothing is official right now," the source continued.
Luke P. and Justin Bieber in the same circle...2020 is officially wild.
