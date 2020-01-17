The Bachelorette‘s Luke P. Seems To Have Moved On With…Justin Bieber’s Ex?

View this post on Instagram
I don’t know about you guys, but I loved the movie 🎪”The Greatest Showman” I’ve been jam’n out to the album ever since it came out and have always wanted to see something like that in real life. If you’re like me.. look no further I just had an absolute blast watching @cirquedusoleil here in Atlanta, the artists & athletes showcased some spectacular performances! I was extremely impressed! They may have out done @thehughjackman and @zacefron If you’re in Atlanta check them out, they will be here all month! . . . #circus #circusofthesun #cirqudusoleil #VOLTA #dragonfruit #GreatestShowman #comealive #talent #wow
Such a fun night supporting & celebrating @canopylife It’s truly amazing to me how much impact we can have on those that are less fortunate by bringing awareness to causes like this. Thanks to @canopylife poverty is no longer the only option for growing children in Kenya. The foundation teaches the children how to improve their circumstances and build a life they’re proud of. You can help support this by sponsoring a child to provide life changing education and to change a child’s life at www.canopylife.org