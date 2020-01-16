What Happened To My Mental Health After I Took Acid

It's difficult to say how long it'll be before psychedelic therapy can be offered on a wider scale. But it's possible that we'll see it within five years.
Psychedelic therapy for treatment-resistant depression has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy status by America's Food and Drug Administration. This is only ever given to drugs which 'demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy'.
I was in a room and UV rays were catching on dust particles, making them glow in the air like daytime fireflies. The walls were peach with sun and I put my hand up to make a shadow. The shadow is me, I thought, I know it; I know the forearm bones, the flesh, the skin, the fine hairs – all me, all shadow.
We think psychedelics temporarily put your brain back into that plastic state you were in when you were a child. This allows for a 'therapeutic window of opportunity'.
According to Dr Rucker, in clinical trials, under supported conditions, it is often the people with the biggest traumas who have the biggest breakthroughs in therapy.