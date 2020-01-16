Fresh off releasing her third album, Rare, Selena Gomez has been hitting us nonstop with look after look of gorgeous beauty inspiration. She’s singlehandedly convinced us to get shaggy bangs, made a strong case for burgundy and white nail polish, and now she even has us considering a behind-the-ear tattoo.
The star paid a visit to NYC's iconic Bang Bang Tattoo recently for a new piece of ink, which she shared with her followers in an Instagram video last night. “Did it again @bangbangnyc 🦋 rare,” she captioned the clip. The studio's feed also posted a still image of the tattoo: the word "Rare" in fine lettering just below her right ear.
Her new artwork, while clearly a nod to her recent project, isn't Gomez's first piece of ink with deeper meaning: The singer also has a music note on her wrist, which she's previously said symbolizes the "big influence" music has had on her life. She also has the quote "God who strengthens me" detailed along her hip, and a semi-colon to honour the message of her hit show 13 Reasons Why.
Gomez's new art is yet another reminder that meaningful tattoos can still be cute and dainty. Now, what can we paint behind our ear?
