Following a slew of leaks and teasers, Beyoncé’s inaugural Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration has been gaining a lot of buzz this week leading up to its official launch on January 18. First, we got a look at the sneakers in the collection , and they do not disappoint. Then, after teasing some images of the collection on her own Instagram account, Bey sent Cardi B a closet of clothes and sneakers. Cardi excitedly shared a glimpse on Instagram, saying in a video, “I’m feeling special!”