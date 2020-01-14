Lizzo Finally Revealed What Was In Her Tiny Bag

Simon Jacquemus’ ubiquitous Le Chiquito bag measures in at 9 cm high and 12 cm wide, whereas a standard #2 pencil is about 19 cm long, making Lizzo’s casual retrieval an impossible feat. That is, unless she put an Undetectable Extension Charm on the bag like Hermoine did in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, but that’s a theory for another day.