The Queen Reportedly Called An Emergency Royal Meeting To Discuss Harry & Meghan’s Exit

The Monday meeting will be between Queen Elizabeth II; Harry’s father, Prince Charles; his brother, Prince William; and Harry himself at the Queen’s Sandringham estate, NBC News reports via a source close to the royal family. Some reports also say that Meghan, who is currently in Canada, might call in to be a part of the discussion. The meeting came about after a series of consultations between the U.K. and Canada over the last few days, reports The Guardian. This is the first time they have all been together since the announcement last week. They will allegedly be discussing a range of possibilities; however, it is unlikely that these solutions will have a short turnaround time.