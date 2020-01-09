Yes To Is Recalling Its Popular Unicorn Sheet Mask

After numerous customers reported skin irritation from one of Yes To's popular sheet masks, the brand has announced that it is officially recalling the product and pulling it from major retailers like Target, Ulta and Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada.
"In light of reports that our Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask has resulted in skin irritation for some consumers, Yes To has decided to remove this particular product from store shelves while we investigate," the brand wrote in a statement posted to its official Twitter account on January 4. "At Yes To, the safety and satisfaction of our customers are our main concerns. We value you and apologize to anyone who was affected in this way, especially over the holiday season."
The recall comes after months of negative reviews on the brand's site and social media platforms. Last November, one customer left a warning on Target's Facebook page after purchasing the sheet mask from the retailer. "Within less than 3 minutes, I noticed my face was burning," the customer claimed, including close-up photos of the alleged reaction. "My skin is now red and swollen and feels like extreme sunburn." The customer also posted screenshots of negative reviews from the brand's website that outlined similar complaints from other customers.
The reports continued into the holiday season. One California couple spoke to ABC after exchanging the masks as gifts; they allege that they felt pain four minutes into application. Another customer posted a photo of their teenage daughter's face on Twitter. "WTH? 17 yr old daughter got this mask for Christmas," they claimed, tagging the brand.
While the brand investigates the issue, dermatologist Hadley King, MD, strongly urges customers to be vigilant when it comes to monitoring ingredients and how your skin reacts to new products — and to ignore the popular myth that when a product is burning it means it's working. "When a dermatologist uses an in-office chemical peel, they closely monitor the patient’s skin to see how it is reacting," she tells Refinery29. "The danger with these at-home masks is that you’re using them without expert supervision and you can’t see how the skin is reacting because the paper mask is in the way."
If you experience a similar reaction to a beauty product, in addition to reporting it to the brand, Dr. King suggests removing it at the first sign of discomfort, gently cleansing the skin to flush out any residue, and applying a soothing emollient like Aquaphor. If the symptoms don't improve, it's important to immediately seek medical attention. "These cases seem to be irritant contact dermatitis rather than allergic contact dermatitis," Dr. King claims. "As long as the skin is not exposed to more of the irritant, the skin should clear up on its own."
Following the recall, the mask is no longer available on Target or Ulta's websites. According to PEOPLE, Yes To has reportedly contacted all of its retail partners to remove the mask by Friday, January 10, and to offer refunds to anyone who returns it unused. Those who have already used the mask and wish to request a refund can reach out to Yes To by emailing customercare@yesto.com or calling 888-929-3786. The brand told the outlet: “[We] will continue to follow-up with each store to make sure that the product is pulled from shelves as quickly as possible."
