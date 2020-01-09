Prince Harry Hinted He Wanted To Ditch Royal Life Years Ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's choice to step back from royal life was news to everyone — including, maybe, the Queen. However, the announcement may not be as unprecedented as it feels. After all, the two famously flout protocol. Now, People has unearthed a 2017 interview with Harry conducted by the Mail On Sunday in which he admits to once considering giving up his title.
“I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself,” he told the outlet, adding that he and the rest of his family "don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities, but instead use our role for good."
It's something he and wife Markle have made sure to prioritize during their time in the royal spotlight, and in their announcement earlier today, they revealed they'd be starting a new charity upon their exit. As for what else comes next, we'll have to wait. The two said that they're working towards becoming financially independent, whatever that will entail, and Prince Harry also previously told the Mail On Sunday that his time away from royal life in the service was the “best escape I’ve ever had.”
"I felt as though I was really achieving something,” he continued. “I have a deep understanding of all sorts of people from different backgrounds and felt I was part of a team. I wasn’t a Prince, I was just Harry."
As for Markle, many are crossing fingers she returns to posting on her now-defunct blog, The Tig, or even to her role on Suits. Maybe Harry can guest star?
