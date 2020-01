Carolina Herrera Is Now Selling Plus-Size Options On 11 Honoré

This announcement arrives after years of begging from 11 Honoré’s loyal customers. “Carolina Herrera has been a top-requested collection by our customer since the launch,” 11 Honoré founder, Patrick Herning, said in a press release. “I’ve known the president of Carolina Herrera, Emilie Rubinfeld, since 2015. As mutual fans of each other since the beginning, we’ve been in conversation with each other about some type of partnership since I first launched 11 Honoré.” Three years and over 70 luxury brands later, the designer on everyone’s wish list is finally available. “Listening to our customers and exceeding their expectations will always be our ultimate goal,” Herning says.