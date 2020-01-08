Story from Entertainment

Breaking: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Stepping Back From Their Royal Duties

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Since officially joining the Royal Family, Meghan Markle has been making waves in the Firm, as it's often called. From her 2018 blickety-Black wedding to Prince Harry to her candid discussion of the pressure she faces, the Duchess of Sussex has proved that she's not bound to the royal rulebook. She and Harry are forging their own way, and that now comes with the shocking decision to take a step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family.
On Wednesday, the couple shocked the world when they released an official statement on Instagram:
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

The announcement comes right on the heels of inquiries about the couple's plans for 2020 following a much-needed hiatus in Canada. Meghan and Harry spent six weeks there, taking their son Archie Harrison along to enjoy a much-needed vacation. In Canada, the family of three spent time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and other friends who came around with season's greetings. The visit was so pleasant, reports People, that Harry and Meghan are considering settling there permanently.
Stepping out of the limelight could be a positive move for the couple. Meghan has been targeted by the British tabloids since she was first linked to the royal family, and Harry has been very vocal about his frustration with their mistreatment of his wife. He and Meghan even filed a lawsuit against the Mail and its parent company Associated Newspapers for publishing a private letter sent to Meghan's father.
This is a developing story.
