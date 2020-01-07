Our Favourite Trend From The Golden Globes Was Sustainability

Nowadays, award shows are about a lot more than celebrities getting dressed up and winning statues. Instead, these influential events are used as opportunities to bring up bigger issues, whether it be through the speeches told or the outfits worn. And last night’s Golden Globes was no different. In light of the devastating wildfires that are currently blazing in Australia, a number of attendees, including Cate Blanchett, Ellen DeGeneres, and Pierce Brosnan, used their time on stage to ask their friends and colleagues — and the millions of viewers watching on TV — to donate whatever money they could to the cause. Others used the opportunity to make an even bigger statement — and a fashion one, at that.
Advertisement
During the 2018 Golden Globes, which was the first major gathering of Hollywood players after the Harvey Weinstein scandal, female attendees dressed in black as a way to protest the harassment that women in the TV and film industries face on a regular basis from powerful men that, until Weinstein, hadn’t been held accountable for their actions. This act of dissent garnered international attention and played a key role in the #METOO movement. Now, two years later, 2020 Golden Globes fashion is once again being used to shine a light on an important cause.
Last night, a number of celebrities chose to use their Golden Globes looks as political statements by recycling their dresses and suits in the name of sustainability. During a press conference after the award ceremony, Golden Globe winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced that she would use her custom black and gold suit as a means to raise money for Australia. “We’ve hatched an amazing plan with Ralph & Russo who are the Australian designers that created this incredible couture suit,” Waller-Bridge said. “We’re going to auction it and the money that is raised from it will go towards relief in Australia. It’s a beautiful idea from the team, so I’m really excited to be a part of that.”
This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you... x Stella#JoaquinPhoenix #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ymbkl78ecN— Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) January 6, 2020
Another Golden Globe winner, Joaquin Phoenix, put focus on sustainability at the event. During his acceptance speech for his role in Joker, the actor thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press for “recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change.” He continued, “It’s a very bold move making tonight plant-based, but it really sends a powerful message.” He went on to call out some of the actors and actresses who mentioned Australia’s fires before him by asking them to go beyond just “well wishes” and join him in “making changes and sacrifices in our own lives” — private jets to and from Palm Springs included. As a first step, the actor has joined forces with green fashion designer Stella McCartney to design one custom tux that he will go on to wear for the entirety of award season in an effort to reduce waste.
Advertisement
Where’d You Go Bernadette actress Troian Bellisario demonstrated that every look can be recycled — even your wedding dress. Bellisario dressed down her boho Cortana Bridal skirt in order to wear it to a Golden Globes after-party alongside husband Patrick J. Adams, this time with a silk tank top rather than the sheer, long-sleeved top she wore to tie the knot.
With any luck, the political statements made at last night’s Golden Globes will act as a catalyst for change throughout the remainder of award season — and beyond.
Related Content:
Advertisement