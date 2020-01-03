Joshua Jackson Is 2020’s First Good Instagram Husband

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year & Happy New Decade 🥳🙌🏿💫🎉💞 the last 10 years have been quite the ride!!! i laughed, i cried, and, most importantly, i LEARNED. keep going. may we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true ✨✨✨ #LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement #ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto