Get Ready To Swipe: Channing Tatum Is Allegedly On A Dating App

Channing Tatum is single and (reportedly, allegedly, suspectedly) ready to mingle. Since he and Jessie J parted ways earlier this month, Tatum has supposedly been spotted on the dating app Raya.
Before you warm up your swiping thumb by frantically exiting out of this story to find Raya in the app store, it is a bit harder to get than Tinder or Bumble. Though it is not the exclusive, digital equivalent to Soho House that it used to be, it does still require an application process. All the more time to craft your perfect opening line should you come across Tatum’s profile.
There might be a buzz around Tatum joining Raya, but what we’re not seeing is screenshots. The actor allegedly has “Brown Sugar” by D’Angelo as his profile song and wrote, “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry,” along with a shrugging emoji as part of his bio, reports Us Weekly. But you know how the old adage goes, screenshots or it didn’t happen. And don’t hold your breath waiting for them to drop — Raya doesn’t allow you to take screenshots within the app.
Tatum has been on Raya for a few weeks, according to E! News, meaning he would have downloaded the app pretty quickly after his breakup with Jessie J. Apparently Tatum joined in the way many of us join dating apps: through friends suggesting it right around the time after a breakup, when you feel like you’ve got nothing to lose by putting yourself out there. Sometimes a dating app is just what you need to remember that meeting new people is possible and that you never know when or how you might find the right person.
Tatum and Jessie J reportedly split after about a year of dating. They first got together in fall 2018, and even though they are no longer together, they remain good friends, reports People. Jessie J shared screenshots of their Instagram DMs while they were together and if you’re into comedic, personalized raps, Tatum might be your kind of guy.
Raya costs $7.99 CAD a month, but hey, it costs more to get a glass of wine, and you could match with Channing Tatum. Seems like a much better way to spend that money.
Refinery29 has reached out to a representative for Tatum for comment.
