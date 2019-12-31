This story has been updated from the original version. Earlier, it included a falsified Instagram image, which has been removed.
Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West shared a few of the Christmas gifts she and Kanye West put under the tree for their oldest child, North West. Among them, rather unconventionally, were some of Michael Jackson’s personal items — including a jacket and a white hat. Kardashian West posted photos of the presents on her Instagram story, captioning the hat picture: “Along with the jacket, North also got Michael’s “Smooth Criminal” hat."
North is apparently a huge Michael Jackson fan. Page Six is reporting the jacket, which Jackson wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party, has been altered to fit North and can be lengthened as she grows. But is it appropriate for a child to wear an alleged rapist’s clothing?
Regardless of the motivation behind the gifts, one thing is certain: Kardashian West is building one hell of a fashion archive for her daughter. Two years ago, she told her fans on Snapchat that she set aside specific items for North — even what her then-boyfriend, now-husband threw out because he deemed it 'uncool.'
“The fun part is, I kept everything, all for memories,” Kardashian West said on Snapchat, “and when Kanye thought he cleaned out my closet, I kept it all secretly for my daughter one day.” It’s a motive she’s had ever since Kanye invited a stylist to clean out her closet in 2012, which cameras caught for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the episode, West holds up an oversized fur-lined purse headed for the chopping block, but Kardashian West quickly defends it. “But shouldn’t I just keep this for, like, my daughter one day?” she asks.
Apparently, the answer is always yes.
