Florence Pugh Shuts Down Talk About The Age Difference With Her Boyfriend, Zach Braff

After leaving the theaters on December 25, many Little Women audience members immediately looked up Florence Pugh — and for good reason. Pugh brought empathy and nuance to the role of Amy March, and she even made some fans root for her character to end up with Laurie (Timothée Chalamet). But a quick Google search reveals that Pugh, who is 23, is dating 44-year-old Scrubs actor Zach Braff. Needless to say, Twitter (and even TikTok!) had some thoughts. On Saturday, Pugh broke her silence to call out one fan who commented on their age difference.
In response to a photo of Pugh in front of L.A. eatery Greenblatt’s Delicatessen, Braff commented an emoji of a princess. One follower responded to Braff with a straightforward, “you’re 44 years old.”
While other Instagram users started arguing in the comments about the age difference, Pugh swept in to reply directly. “and yet he got it,” she wrote. Anyone else have anything to say?
Pugh and Braff were first photographed together in April, and then again in October, as reported by Page Six. Though they haven’t yet made their red carpet debut, Braff did attend the Little Women premiere in New York, according to People.
It is unknown when and how the couple met, but they are frequent collaborators: Pugh acted in Braff’s short film In the Time It Takes To Get There, and she will also reportedly star in the upcoming film The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola, which will be directed by Braff.
