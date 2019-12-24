Hilary Duff’s Custom Wedding Gown Had A Cape & 100 Buttons

Last night, Hilary Duff married singer and record producer Matthew Koma in a romantic backyard ceremony. And unlike Jennifer Lawrence, who still hasn’t given us even a glimpse of her recent nuptials, Duff quickly took to Instagram to share the details with her fans. Her post, captioned “This,” shows the newlyweds posing in front of a retro Jeep Wagoneer with “Just Married” scrawled across the rearview mirror. But while we’d like to say that the couple’s glowing faces were all that we paid attention to, in reality, it was Duff’s dress that really stole the show.
To tie the knot, the Younger star chose a Jenny Packham gown which was custom-made for her in the designer’s North London studio. The dress itself was a fitted, floor-length frock made from a stretch crepe material, according to Vogue. Attached to the slightly padded shoulders (or “saddle shoulders” as the designer calls them) was a sweeping, dreamy cape that trailed behind her down the aisle. And while the front might look simple — per Hilary’s request — the dress actually had a number of extravagant details. One hundred hand-sewn buttons ran down the otherwise open back, and the dress’s skirt had the couple’s names embroidered on the inside, Vogue reports.
She certainly didn’t look worried in the wedding photo, but Duff’s dress did have its fair share of hiccups — one being that it almost didn’t make it into the country. With her dress stuck in customs in London, she nearly had to buy another one. “Should we go dress shopping?” Duff asked her stylist Jessica Paster, to which Paster replied, “You shut your mouth, it’s going to be here.”
Because it’s 2019, and headbands are all the rage, the actress naturally added a pearl-encrusted headband designed by Jennifer Behr to the ensemble.
All in all, Hilary Duff looked as confident, beautiful, and elegant as always. From her role as an assistant editor turned editor-in-chief on Younger to her real-life persona as a successful working mother, it truly feels that Hilary Duff can do it all — and look damn good while doing so.
