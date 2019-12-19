The end isn't near, it's here — the 2010s, a decade of high entertainment highs and low pop culture lows are over, and boy, should we take a walk down memory lane. Ten years is a long time and we'd wager you didn't even realize a few of these pop culture moments happened in the 2010s — 2011 feels like it happened an eternity ago.
There were the wedding(s) of the century (don't make me choose between both princes of England) and the series finales heard 'round the world (some with a groan, that is). There were all the times Beyoncé did, well, anything and a few historic firsts. There were songs no one could get out of their heads, no matter how hard any of us tried. There were the celebs we just couldn't stop talking about and movies that shot an arrow through Hollywood's glass ceiling.
We saw quite a few mega moments in the last 10 years. But because we're not all encyclopedias, these are the 2010 pop culture moments to look back on and remember.